Fond du Lac County chase; driver arrested

A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after going on a chase that ended with a crash in Fond du Lac County.

Officials said around 3 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy pulled over a vehicle on Johnson and Pioneer. The deputy stopped the vehicle because the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.

The deputy approached the driver and suspected the driver was intoxicated. The deputy positively identified the driver as a 35-year-old male from Oshkosh with active arrest warrants. He was also on probation for vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer. The driver refused to exit his vehicle and drove from the scene of the traffic stop without being released, traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Johnson.

Deputies deployed a tire deflation device at the stop location, but it didn't work. The vehicle continued eastbound on Johnson through Fond du Lac and began to travel eastbound on Highway 23. The vehicle approached the intersection with Hillview Road and entered the turn lane to go north but could not slow for the turn and went into the center median. Following the vehicle's eastbound travel along the westbound lanes, the deputy was able to stop the vehicle and get him off the road.

The vehicle became disabled in the ditch, and the driver ran away on foot. The deputy chased the man on foot and used a conducted electrical weapon to take the driver into custody. Officials said the pursuit covered a distance of approximately 15 miles.

According to officials, the driver is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding, two counts of resisting/obstructing, 2nd-degree reckless endangered safety, and bail jumping for an open criminal case in which he was charged with resisting/obstructing. He is also receiving citations for OWI's 2nd offense, operating after revocation, violating license restrictions for failure to install an ignition interlock device, and speeding.

The deputy sustained possible injuries due to his airbags deploying while making contact with the vehicle. The driver complained of injuries and was medically cleared at a local hospital. The cruiser operated by the deputy was significantly damaged, as was the driver's vehicle.