Fond du Lac County pursuits, suspect has active warrants

The Brief A suspect in Fond du Lac County led authorities on two separate pursuits on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office initially tried to pull the suspect over because the suspect was known to law enforcement, and had active warrants. Both pursuits were terminated due to the suspect driving at high speed in increased traffic areas.



On Thursday, Feb. 27, authorities in Fond du Lac County attempted to stop a suspect who has active warrants.

The incident involved two separate pursuits that spanned Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County and totaled more than 23 miles.

First pursuit

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:55 a.m., a sergeant with the sheriff’s office attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on I-41 near Townline Road in the Township of Eldorado.

The driver is a person previously known to law enforcement, with active probation and parole warrants.

The suspect did not pull over but instead accelerated, leading to a pursuit. The suspect continued driving north on I-41 at high speeds before exiting onto State Highway 26 in Winnebago County. The suspect then proceeded east on State Highway 26 to the intersection with US-45 (Lakeshore Road). Due to more traffic and ongoing high speed, law enforcement decided to end the pursuit.

Second pursuit

What we know:

The press release goes on to say that another deputy found the suspect driving erratically on Van Dyne Road in the Township of Eldorado, and the suspect's dangerous driving prompted another pursuit. The suspect continued north on Van Dyne Road at high speed before turning onto County Highway N, heading east.

Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, deployed tire deflation devices along US-45 (Lakeshore Drive). The suspect turned south onto Lakeshore Drive but turned around upon seeing law enforcement. The suspect then continued north on Lakeshore Drive at high speed.

Given the potential danger, authorities decided to again end the pursuit south of Oshkosh.

Charges to be filed

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be filing the following charges against the suspect:

Felony Eluding an Officer

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

The pursuit spanned a total of 23.5 miles, with the initial segment covering eight miles and the second pursuit totaling 15.5 miles.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.