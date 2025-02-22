Fond du Lac County pursuit lasts 18 miles, driver arrested

article

A 43-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he led authorities on an 18-mile pursuit that ended in Winnebago County on Friday night, Feb. 21.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:33 p.m. a deputy was provided information that a vehicle had just traveled down to the Milwaukee area to pick up illegal substances and was heading back north.

The deputy saw the vehicle on I-41 near Church Road. As the deputy began following the suspect vehicle, it exited into the City of Fond du Lac.

The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign and the deputy turned on his emergency lights and sirens to try and stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle didn't pull over, but instead sped up and a pursuit started.

Tire deflation devices were successfully deployed on the vehicle, which then went back onto I-41 northbound. Tire deflation devices were also successfully deployed on the vehicle on I-41 near Winnebago Street.

The pursuit continued into Winnebago County where the suspect vehicle exited the freeway at State Highway 26, turned onto County Highway N, and then onto Old Knapp Road.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle which caused it to go into the ditch. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver is a 43-year-old man from Wild Rose, and he is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on felony charges of fleeing/eluding and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.