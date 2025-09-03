Fond du Lac County police chase; driver on the run, marijuana seized

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who led a deputy on a high-speed police chase on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Police chase in Fond du Lac

What we know:

Officials say around 2:45 p.m., a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Fond du Lac for failing to stop at a traffic signal and an equipment violation. While the deputy was at the suspect's vehicle speaking with the two occupants, the driver put the vehicle in drive and fled from the traffic stop.

A brief vehicle police chase played out. That chase was terminated by the deputy after he lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Shortly after ending the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned behind a grocery store in Fond du Lac. Deputies, along with officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department, set up a perimeter in the area. Due to the close proximity of Sabish Middle School and because school as about to let out, the school was placed in lockdown.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was successful in locating the passenger that had been in the suspect vehicle. That person was taken into custody at the Courtyard Apartments, located just south of Pick ‘n Save. He is a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man.

The driver was not located.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office recovered a backpack that had been discarded by the occupants of the vehicle. The backpack contained 2.3 pounds of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fond du Lac Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.