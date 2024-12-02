Fond du Lac County fentanyl death from May 2020; Milwaukee man sentenced

article

The Brief Derrise Townsend Jr. was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 fentanyl death. The defendant could have faced up to 25 years of initial prison confinement and 15 years of extended supervision. Townsend Jr. has another reckless homicide charge in Milwaukee County.



The Fond du Lac County district attorney announced on Monday, Dec. 2 that Derrise Townsend Jr. of Milwaukee was sentenced to eight years in prison plus another seven years of extended supervision in connection with a May 2020 fentanyl death.

The maximum sentence the defendant faced was up to 25 years of initial prison confinement and 15 years of extended supervision.

Officials say the defendant has another reckless homicide charge in Milwaukee County.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Toney issued the following statement in this case:

"This is another tragic loss for a family that had to bury their child with a hole now in their hearts. There are no winners in these sentencing hearings but we will continue to seek prison sentences to cut off the supply of poison into our community. This defendant has a serious juvenile record and faces a second homicide charge in Milwaukee County."