Fond du Lac County crash, woman dragged miles; officials seek help

The Fond du Lac County sheriff and Fond du Lac County district attorney will offer new information related to a rollover crash on New Year's Eve that killed a 19-year-old woman from Hartford and injured four others.

A 19-year-old West Bend man has been arrested in connection to the crash.

Officials say there is a long investigation ahead – and to date, they have not gotten the cooperation of all the people who may have been involved or know something about the events leading up to the crash. The sheriff and district attorney are urging anyone with information on this incident to call the Fond du Lac County dispatch center at 920-929-3380. You can also call anonymously to the Fond du Lac County tipline at 920-906-4777.

Case details

Fond du Lac County investigators say just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, a vehicle hit a culvert and rolled over multiple times.

Five people were inside and deputies say four of them were ejected from the vehicle. The driver died.

Family members identified her as Taya Grimes of Hartford. Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. After being ejected, police say she was hit by another car and dragged from the scene.

Washington County deputies found her body three miles away.

A 19-year-old West Bend man was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Grimes and fled the scene in his vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

It is believed that the occupants of the vehicles were known to each other and that they were traveling together. The West Bend man has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, causing death. He remains in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.

Occupants of the vehicle involved in the initial rollover crash:

19-year-old Taya Grimes from Hartford died.

A 17-year-old male passenger from Iron Ridge was transported by ambulance to Froedert Hospital Milwaukee with critical injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Theresa was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger from Milwaukee was transported by ambulance to Froedtert West Bend with minor injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger from Iron Ridge was transported by civilian vehicle to Aurora Medical Center Washington County with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Grimes' mother did not want to speak with FOX6 on camera, but said over the telephone that her heartbreak is "an agony I wouldn't wish on anyone."

This is a developing story.