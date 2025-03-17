Fond du Lac arson over TikTok ban, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Brief The man accused of trying to set U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman's office on fire pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect in court. Because of that plea, the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Caiden Stachowicz. Prosecutors say Stachowicz was upset over Grothman's vote in favor of the short-lived TikTok ban.



Caiden Stachowicz pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday, March 17, to charges that he set U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman’s office on fire.

Stachowicz, 19, faces three counts, including arson, attempted burglary and criminal damage to property for the Jan. 19 fire.

Because of the plea, the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation. No trial date has been set, and a status conference will be held on May 12, 2025.

If the case goes to trial with the not guilty by reason of mental disease plea, the jury would first determine if Stachowicz is guilty. If so, a second phase of the trial would determine if he suffered from a mental disease. If so, he would be committed to a secure psychiatric facility. If the jury rejects the insanity plea, Stachowicz could be sentenced to prison.

Incident details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, the teen admitted to attempting to break into the congressional office in order to set the fire. When that didn't work, he wanted to pour gasoline outside the building from the back to the front. According to the complaint, strong winds and fear of injuring himself led Stachowicz to simply light an electrical box in the back of the building on fire.

Prosecutors say Stachowicz was upset over Grothman's vote in favor of the short-lived ban on TikTok.

Stachowicz was arrested shortly after crews extinguished the fire at the office, located at a strip mall. No one was injured during the fire, but Grothman's office sustained damage.

Prosecutors originally also charged him with making terrorist threats, but because there was no threat made before the acts, a judge dismissed that count.

Grothman is a Republican who represents Wisconsin's 6th congressional district. He was first elected to his seat in 2014.

Grothman responds

What they're saying:

"I think it's unusual he never called us first. His first way to send a message to his congressman was to light the building on fire," Grothman said. "It was such a foolish decision by him – he’s only 19 years old. If he wouldn’t have done anything, TikTok would have been back on the air in a couple days."