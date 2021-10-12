Fond du Lac and Locust shooting: 29-year-old Milwaukee man wounded

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Locust about midday on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

