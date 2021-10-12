Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac and Locust shooting: 29-year-old Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Locust about midday on Tuesday, Oct. 12. 

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

49th and North shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID, locate suspects
article

49th and North shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID, locate suspects

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a shooting that happened near 49th and North on Wednesday, July 28.

Plane crashes in Waukesha, left from Timmerman: FAA
article

Plane crashes in Waukesha, left from Timmerman: FAA

A small airplane has crashed in Waukesha, officials confirm for FOX6 News.

Body camera video shows Yorkville hit-and-run aftermath

A Union Grove man is accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Kenosha County woman who was out jogging in the Village of Yorkville.