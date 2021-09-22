Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: Suspect arrested, vehicle recovered

Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old Milwaukee man for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street early on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of injuries from the crash, officials said.

Officials say the vehicle associated with the crash, a silver Audi A4, was also recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.