Fond du Lac overdose death; Michael Kimmons sentenced, 8 years prison
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced Michael Kimmons on Friday, March 28 to 8 years in prison plus an additional 10 years of extended supervision for a first-degree reckless homicide conviction.
Case details
The backstory:
The sentence stems from a January 2021 fentanyl and cocaine overdose death that happened in Fond du Lac.
Kimmons was convicted for setting up a drug deal for the victim, who wanted to use money from a COVID stimulus check to purchase drugs.
Kimmons received drugs from the victim in return for setting up the drug deal. The victim had 10 ng/mL of fentanyl as well as 67 ng/ml of cocaine and the 2,000 ng/mL of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system at the time of the autopsy.
What they're saying:
"This is another tragic consequence of the opioid epidemic and the damage fentanyl causes in our communities. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrence to those middling drugs in our community and prompts others to seek treatment," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.