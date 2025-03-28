Fond du Lac overdose death; Michael Kimmons sentenced, 8 years prison

article

The Brief Michael Kimmonns was sentenced to 8 years in prison following his conviction tied to a 2021 overdose death. Kimmons was convicted for setting up a drug deal for the victim, who wanted to use money from a COVID stimulus check to purchase drugs. "This is another tragic consequence of the opioid epidemic and the damage fentanyl causes in our communities," said DA Eric Toney.



A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced Michael Kimmons on Friday, March 28 to 8 years in prison plus an additional 10 years of extended supervision for a first-degree reckless homicide conviction.

Case details

The backstory:

The sentence stems from a January 2021 fentanyl and cocaine overdose death that happened in Fond du Lac.

Kimmons was convicted for setting up a drug deal for the victim, who wanted to use money from a COVID stimulus check to purchase drugs.

Kimmons received drugs from the victim in return for setting up the drug deal. The victim had 10 ng/mL of fentanyl as well as 67 ng/ml of cocaine and the 2,000 ng/mL of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system at the time of the autopsy.

What they're saying:

"This is another tragic consequence of the opioid epidemic and the damage fentanyl causes in our communities. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrence to those middling drugs in our community and prompts others to seek treatment," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.