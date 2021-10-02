Flu shot drive-thru in Menomonee Falls 'very convenient'

There is a drive-thru for almost everything nowadays, and the concept is sticking since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Menomonee Falls, that includes a Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (F&MCW) drive-thru flu shot clinic.

"The message is, ‘Don’t wait,’" said Kim Schrank, retail pharmacy manager. "This is a really convenient way to get your shot. No appointment is necessary."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It is the second year that health officials have offered the drive-thru clinic. Convenience was a factor as cars pulled into the Menomonee Falls Town Hall Health Center on Saturday, Oct. 2.

"It’s very convenient," said Sabrina Huntoon. "All five of us, we’re all age ranges, so it was just nice for us to be able to do it together."

Froedtert flu shot drive-thru clinic in Menomonee Falls

Health officials said it is vital this year for people to get the flu shot as COVID-19 continues to impact people across Wisconsin. Some are worried that people won't get their flu shots because last year's season was light.

"I feel like things have sort of relaxed recently," Schrank said. "We’re all getting together which we missed and needed to do, so more than ever it’s important to get your flu shot because you can actually get COVID and the flu at the same time."

Both vaccines – COVID-19 and flu – are available at the same time at the F&MCW drive-thru. And with cold temperatures around the corner, there is no better time than now.

F&MCW Menomonee Falls – Town Hall Health Center: Saturday, Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW West Bend Hospital: Saturday, Oct. 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin): Saturday, Oct. 16 and 30 from 8 a.m. to noon

Flu shots are available for anyone over the age of 6. Masks will be required, and F&MCW recommends wearing a short-sleeved shirt.

Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network. Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, check with insurance regarding coverage. Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin

A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete them ahead of time.

Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.

For more information about how to safely receive a flu shot, visit froedtert.com/flu.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.