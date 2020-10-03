Froedtert offers drive-thru flu shots as flu season, pandemic meet

People headed to the Froedtert Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls on Saturday morning, Oct. 3 for a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

For some, getting a flu shot is a family affair. For others, it's about keeping people safe.

"My parents are a little older and I want to make sure they are taken care of," said Davis Junemann.

Kim Schrank, the retail pharmacy manager at Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin said this year more than ever, it's important to reduce your chance of getting the flu.

"With COVID it's important (that) patients really get their flu vaccine, because the symptoms of COVID and the symptoms of flu are very similar and you can actually get COVID and flu at the same time," Schrank said. "We already have had cases of the flu right now in Milwaukee, so it's really important people come and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Flu vaccine drive-thru at Froedtert's Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls

Rows of cars were staged Saturday, with folks waiting to get their flu vaccine. Just in the past two clinics, more than 500 people came through. Health officials said many more are expected, with some even more at risk.

Advertisement

"People with asthma, people with compromised immune systems," Schrank said. "We just want people to be healthy.

The flu shots were given to people 6 years and older. The drive-thru provides an easy and safe way to help protect from a serious, and sometimes life-threatening, illness.

"Our healthcare workers are doing a great job taking care of everyone," said Chris Rechlicz.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Doctors recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot if possible.

For more information on upcoming clinics and information requirements for the vaccination, CLICK HERE.