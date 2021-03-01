Floral Heart Project: Memorial honors those who died from COVID-19

The Floral Heart Project is a nationwide program designed to remember those who died from COVID-19 across the country. Now, close to 2,000 flowers are making up a memorial piece in Milwaukee.

Diana Butler was one of many Wisconsinites who died from the coronavirus. The Floral Heart Project means a lot to someone like her son-in-law, Kelly Jackson.

Kelly Jackson

"We’re just trying to make sure that she’s not forgotten," Jackson said. "It just symbolizes hope. And just letting our loved ones know that we haven’t forgotten them."

Memorials like the one in Milwaukee are being created at 95 locations across the country.

"Flowers are a great way to communicate emotions. They touch our souls and hearts," said Scott Rusch, General Manager of Bloom Studios Flower Company.

Advertisement

You can find Milwaukee's memorial in the plaza at the east end of Wisconsin Avenue.

One mom who spoke with FOX6 News thought Monday would be a great day for a field trip.

"This a great to remember the people that we know that we’ve lost and to remember why we’re still doing virtual school," said Megan Bruzan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Organizers hope this not only allows people to reflect on what we have lost but also what we have gained.

"The goal of today is for people to see the hearts, reflect, grieve, and process the last year and how covid has impacted our entire lives," Rusch said.



