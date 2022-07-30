Brewers' Racing Sausages Run/Walk raises funds for Fisher House

Hundreds came out Saturday morning, July 30 for the 24th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk at American Family Field.

The Fisher House in Milwaukee has served countless families of veterans and service members. Saturday's race benefited the cause, as well as the Brewers Community Foundation.

"We focus on health, education, recreation and basic needs," said Cecelia Gore with the Brewers Community Foundation. "We're raising funds today for the Brewers Community Foundation, and also for Fisher House."

The Fisher House is a home away from home for veterans and their families.

"Families can stay for free as long as it's needed," said Fisher House Wisconsin’s Angie Christianson.

"It's cool to be at the Brewers' stadium and running around the grounds," said Elizabeth Fritsch. "This is at least our fifth or sixth time."

For Fritsch and her family, the race is a tradition. Her dad, Phil Bird, is a disabled veteran who has stayed at Fisher House facilities in the past.

"It's really nice, like a four-star hotel," Bird said.

"You're really tired. You get to the end. You get to go to the stadium. My two little ones who love baseball were just in awe," said Fritsch.

Racers finished with fun and full hearts, knowing they made a difference.

"To come around and finish right here and celebrate – It's really a great event," said Fritsch.

For the first time, the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk featured a 5K or 10K option.