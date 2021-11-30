Fiserv Forum seeking nonprofit volunteers to work concessions

article

Fiserv Forum continues to seek not-for-profit staff members to volunteer to work the arena’s concessions stands during Bucks games throughout the 2021-22 season.

A percentage of sales at the specifically-worked concessions stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.

Not-for-profits interested in volunteering should contact Hannah Bostwick (hbostwick@levyrestaurants.com).