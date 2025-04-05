FIRST Wisconsin robotics competition, dozens of teams participate

article

The Brief The FIRST Wisconsin Regional robotics championships were held on Saturday. Thousands of students competed at the State Fair Park Expo Center. Select teams will advance to the global championships in Houston.



Thousands of students from across the Midwest competed in the FIRST Wisconsin Regional robotics championships on Saturday.

The backstory:

High school robotics teams from southeast Wisconsin schools, as well as from surrounding states, packed the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. Organizers said there were more than 45 teams competing with more than 2,000 participants.

What they're saying:

The competition tasked students with designing, building and programming a robot to play a "themed competition challenge."

"This is giving students such a great opportunity to learn all the skills that they'll need in their future careers, learn how to communicate with audiences," said Isha Girish, advocacy committee chair of the FIRST Wisconsin student board of ambassadors.

What's next:

Select teams from Saturday's competition will advance to the global championship in Houston, which will take place later this month. They will take on other qualifying youth robotics teams from around the world.

"All these teams here are just so excited to showcase the work they've been doing," said Girish. "They built a robot over the course of their season, they've done outreach in their communities, they've worked with so many different people, and this is a chance for them to present all the efforts that they've put into this season."

Nearly 20,000 students from roughly 60 countries are expected to compete.