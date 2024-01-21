First responders work on ice rescue skills at Eagle Lake

The sporadic change in the weather is making ice conditions dangerous.

So before you head out to fish or snowmobile, first responders are sharing life-saving warnings.

Dozens of firefighters from Racine and Kenosha counties, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, trained for ice rescues over the weekend at Eagle Lake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It comes after two Sun Prairie boys died after falling through ice in a retention pond earlier this month.

"There’s no such thing as safe ice," U.S. Coast Guard Andrew Brewster said. "If you fall into the ice, you have to have a plan before getting into that situation."

If you are heading on the ice, firefighters say to pay attention to ice conditions, wear warm enough clothing and let someone know where you are going.

"There’s a lot of different equipment out there to get – that will give you flotation and warmth while you’re out there," Paris fire chief Colin Hennessey said. "This isn’t for everybody, this is a specialty. This takes specific training."

Firefighters trained with ice rescue simulations, using the rescue equipment. The training also increased morale among the fire departments.

"Now when I see them on that fire scene, I’m going to know them and say, ‘Hey how are you today?’ And maybe take that tension of that bad scene down a notch so that it makes it a little better, a little safer for everybody," Hennessey said.

First responders say the irregular changes in the weather hasn't helped thicken ice across southeastern Wisconsin and thin ice is dangerous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"These almost negative-degree temperatures, our goal is to make sure people get out of the water as soon as possible," said Jaxon Vaal with Kansasville Fire and Rescue.

Another safety tip from first responders is to be aware of the wind chill and look for dark circles on the ice. That could indicate that it's thin.