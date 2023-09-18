First responders in crisis, advocating for their mental health

First responders dedicate their careers to serving you, but sometimes they need support too.

For 17 years, Adam Kuhs has helped people in their worst moments. He has always been there for you and his colleagues whenever you needed him.

"My job overseeing a large amount of personnel Is to be there for them," said the Deputy Director of Operations from Bell Ambulance.

Kuhs is the person on the other end of the phone when an employee needs someone to talk to.

"We can’t help if we don’t know," Kuhs said.

Kuhs is encouraging people to use their resources when it comes to mental health. This follows after a fellow EMT and local firefighter died.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Adam Kuhs

"Let everyone know we are here for them," said Kuhs. "There are many resources available, and there’s no shame in using them."

Kuhs said his team responds to calls related to mental health multiple times a day.

"You often see things that the general public do not," said Kuhs.

That's what Kuhs reminds first responders that they are not alone.

"Encourage everyone to reach out, to speak out," Kuhs said.

In a profession dedicated to taking care of others, Kuhs hopes first responders will take care of themselves too. He plans to continue the conversation on mental health.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Additionally, the Veterans Crisis Line will be accessible by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.