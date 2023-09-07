We Energies first responders grants, $100K for life-saving equipment
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The We Energies Foundation awarded $100,000 to help first responders across Wisconsin purchase life-saving equipment.
Officials joined the North Shore Fire Department and several other police and fire departments on Thursday, Sept. 7 to show off their newly acquired safety tools. Those include hazardous gas detectors, AEDs, an electric vehicle emergency response plug, and a speed detection radar device.
"We know this equipment is desperately needed," said We Energies spokesperson Allison Trouy.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Since 2020, the foundation has awarded $300,000 through its "Rewarding Responders" grant program. Fire and EMS departments across the state received grants of up to $2,000.
"It’s a great way for us to say ‘thank you’ to the great men and women who are working to make our communities a safer place for everybody," Trouy said.
"We know that the job of law enforcement and fire and rescue is one of the most demanding professions people can go into our community," Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said. "We really appreciate those men and women who step up and answer that call."
Each year, the equipment changes to fit public safety needs. With its grant funding, the Waukesha Fire Department bought a new emergency plug, which assists in electric car accidents.
"Number of instances on the West Coast where the vehicle, if it’s not demobilized, the vehicle moves," said Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Huffman. "What this will do is, first of all, it’ll demobilize the vehicle, and it’ll take all the high voltage and drops it all down to low voltage when you plug it in, so it’s a great tool to first responders when working with high-voltage technology."
2023 grant recipients in SE Wisconsin
Below are this year's recipients in southeast Wisconsin and what their grants are used for:
- Bayside Police Department — Automated external defibrillator (AED)
- Town of Brookfield Police Department — AED
- Town of Burlington Fire Department — Emergency pagers for firefighters
- Caledonia Police Department — Thermal imaging device
- Campbellsport Police Department — Protective shield for officers
- Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department — Thermal imaging cameras
- Cedarburg Fire Department — Multi-gas detection meter
- Cudahy Fire Department — Hazardous gas monitoring equipment
- Cudahy Police Department — Protect the SWAT team
- Franklin Police Department — AED
- Germantown Fire Department — Multi-gas detection meter
- Glendale Police Department — Vehicle speed detection equipment
- Greendale Police Department — AED
- Greenfield Police Department — Vehicle speed detection equipment
- Hales Corners Police Department — AED
- Hartland Police Department — Squad car video cameras
- Town of Ixonia Fire Department — Multi-loop rescue strap
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office — Emergency scene lighting
- North Shore Fire Department — Hazardous gas detector
- Oakfield Fire Department — Structural firefighting gloves
- Town of Paris Fire and Rescue — Thermal imaging camera
- Pewaukee Fire Department — Hazardous gas detector
- Town of Randall Fire Department — Hazardous gas detector
- Raymond Fire and Rescue — AED
- South Milwaukee Police Department — Personal protective equipment for officers
- Summit Police Department — AED
- Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department — Hazardous gas detectors
- Waukesha Fire Department — Electric vehicle emergency plug
- West Allis Police Department — 911 communication system upgrade
- Whitewater Fire and EMS — Electric vehicle emergency plug
- Whitewater Police Department — Lifesaving kits for critical incidents
- Wisconsin State Fair Park Police — Wearable safety lights