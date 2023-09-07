We Energies first responders grants, $100K for life-saving equipment

article

The We Energies Foundation awarded $100,000 to help first responders across Wisconsin purchase life-saving equipment.

Officials joined the North Shore Fire Department and several other police and fire departments on Thursday, Sept. 7 to show off their newly acquired safety tools. Those include hazardous gas detectors, AEDs, an electric vehicle emergency response plug, and a speed detection radar device.

"We know this equipment is desperately needed," said We Energies spokesperson Allison Trouy.

Since 2020, the foundation has awarded $300,000 through its "Rewarding Responders" grant program. Fire and EMS departments across the state received grants of up to $2,000.

"It’s a great way for us to say ‘thank you’ to the great men and women who are working to make our communities a safer place for everybody," Trouy said.

"We know that the job of law enforcement and fire and rescue is one of the most demanding professions people can go into our community," Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said. "We really appreciate those men and women who step up and answer that call."

Each year, the equipment changes to fit public safety needs. With its grant funding, the Waukesha Fire Department bought a new emergency plug, which assists in electric car accidents.

"Number of instances on the West Coast where the vehicle, if it’s not demobilized, the vehicle moves," said Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Huffman. "What this will do is, first of all, it’ll demobilize the vehicle, and it’ll take all the high voltage and drops it all down to low voltage when you plug it in, so it’s a great tool to first responders when working with high-voltage technology."

2023 grant recipients in SE Wisconsin

Below are this year's recipients in southeast Wisconsin and what their grants are used for: