First probable case of monkeypox reported in Lake County

Lake County officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the area's first probable case of monkeypox.

The infected person is a Lake County resident. Initial testing was completed Monday while the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently attempting to confirm the diagnosis.

Officials said the risk to county residents remains low. They are conducting contact tracing and identifying anyone that the individual may have had contact with while infectious.

The first symptoms of monkeypox are usually flu-like. The symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus

Most monkeypox infections last two to four weeks and resolve. Some cases, however, can be serious.

"Individuals should be aware of how the virus spreads and the signs and symptoms of monkeypox in order to seek medical attention if they develop," said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist at the Lake County Health Department. "While infection typically begins with flu-like symptoms, some individuals may get a rash first followed by other symptoms. Others will only experience a rash."

Lake County health officials said in a press release that monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact.

"Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact," the news release reads.

For more information, visit the Lake County Health Department website.