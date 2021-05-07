Firebombing near 77th and Chambers: ATF seeks to ID vehicle, driver

article

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle driving near a residential explosion near 77th and Chambers on around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

ATF is trying to identify the owner and/or driver of the vehicle above who they say could further a firebomb investigation.

People with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the individual associated with this vehicle are urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the "ReportIt" app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow-up.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division issued the following statement in a news release:

"ATF agents in collaboration with the Wisconsin DCI investigators will continue to investigate this explosion in order to hold those accountable. We are hopeful the public will assist in solving this violent crime, which threatens the safety of the community."