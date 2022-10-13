Milwaukee duplex fire, Red Cross assisting 3 people

article

The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping three people following a duplex fire Thursday morning, Oct. 13.

According to The American Red Cross, the fire left a duplex near 11th and Orchard uninhabitable. There was one adult in one unit while the other two adults were in the other unit when the fire happened at 2 a.m.

American Red Cross disaster teams are providing everyone with emergency aid for temporary lodging, meals and more.

Since Sunday, the American Red Cross said they have helped more than 40 people affected by ten house fires in Wisconsin and the U.P of Michigan.