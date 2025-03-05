Fire at Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha; cause "undetermined"
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Town of Brookfield Fire Department revealed on Wednesday, March 5 that after an extensive investigation, the cause of the November fire at Oscar's Frozen Custard is "undetermined."
Oscar's fire
What we know:
The fire at Oscar's broke out early Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. The call came in shortly after midnight, about an hour after everyone left the building.
Fire officials said a passerby noticed flames and called 911. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from the roof.
Oscar's Frozen Custard
It took 90 minutes to get it under control. The structure was a complete loss. The location in Waukesha was 33 years old.
In the news release on Wednesday, officials said due to the severe damage caused during the fire, an ignition source was unable to be identified. It has also been determined no foul play was involved in this incident.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Town of Brookfield Fire Department as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.