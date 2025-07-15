Fire damages Franklin Walmart; 10-year-old boy taken into custody

article

The Brief A fire damaged the Walmart store in Franklin on Monday night, July 14. No injuries were reported. The Franklin Police Department took a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy into custody for questioning.



The Walmart store in Franklin was damaged by a fire on Monday night, July 14. A 10-year-old boy from Milwaukee was taken into custody for questioning.

Arson charges will be refereed to the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a fire inside the store, at the west end of the building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the occupants evacuating and heavy smoke and visible flames inside the store.

The building’s automatic fire sprinkler system was activated and assisted in controlling the spread of the fire and limiting smoke production.

Preliminary damage estimates are still being evaluated. However, extensive smoke damage was noted throughout the structure, resulting in the loss of merchandise estimated to be several million dollars, fire officials say.

The store will remain closed until a full safety assessment and damage evaluation is complete.

No injuries were reported.