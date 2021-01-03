Fire crews called to 2-alarm fire near 91st and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 2 around 8:20 p.m. at an 8-family apartment complex near N. 91st Street and W. Silver Spring Drive.

Everyone got out of the apartment complex safely. A 27-year-old female was injured jumping out of a second-story window of the complex.

She was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The Red Cross will be helping those displaced by the fire.