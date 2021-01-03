Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews called to 2-alarm fire near 91st and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Fire Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fire crews were called to an eight unit apartment complex near 91st and Silver Spring late Saturday night.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 2 around 8:20 p.m. at an 8-family apartment complex near N. 91st Street and W. Silver Spring Drive.

Everyone got out of the apartment complex safely. A 27-year-old female was injured jumping out of a second-story window of the complex.

She was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. 

The Red Cross will be helping those displaced by the fire.

