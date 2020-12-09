Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Michael's House of Prime in Pewaukee

Firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to the scene of a business fire in Pewaukee.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Dec. 9 responded to the scene of a fire at Michael's House of Prime in Pewaukee. The call came in around 4 a.m.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out. This is a family-owned restaurant that’s been in the community for 90 years.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 