Red Cross urges blood donation during the season of giving
MILWAUKEE - December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4
Dodge
Beaver Dam
12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Horicon
12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Hustisford
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Mayville
12/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St
12/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Oakfield
12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Waterloo
12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
12/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
12/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
12/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
12/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
12/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa
12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
_______________
Racine
Burlington
1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St
Racine
1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave
1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Sheboygan
12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 North 20th Street
1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave
12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
12/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St
Sharon
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Hartford
12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
West Bend
12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2000 N Calhoun Rd
12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Hartland
12/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Menomonee Falls
1/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
12/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
North Lake
12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
Pewaukee
12/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road
12/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
Summit
12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue
Waukesha
1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave