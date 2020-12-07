Red Cross urges blood donation during the season of giving

December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4

Dodge

Beaver Dam

Advertisement

12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Horicon

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Hustisford

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Mayville

12/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

12/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Waterloo

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

12/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

12/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

12/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

_______________

Racine

Burlington

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St

Racine

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Sheboygan

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 North 20th Street

1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

12/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St

Sharon

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Hartford

12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

West Bend

12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2000 N Calhoun Rd

12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Hartland

12/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

1/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

North Lake

12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

12/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road

12/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Summit

12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue

Waukesha

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave