Financial crimes in Milwaukee, Brown counties; suspect sought

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.

The suspect was wearing a black winter cap, black "Carhartt" jacket, black "Champion" sweatshirt, jeans, and black/white "Airwalk Grip" shoes.



If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian-run organization) at 920-432-7867, through their website www.432stop.com, or the P3 Tip App.