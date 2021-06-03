Washington, Ozaukee counties; COVID vaccine clinic held June 3

article

The last Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department vaccination clinic will be held at Washington County Fair Park on Thursday, June 3.

Walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available between 9:30 am. and 12:00 p.m. in the Ziegler building at Washington County Fair Park: 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend.

Anyone age 18 and older are eligible to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine is free of cost for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people ages 12 and older on Thursday, June 3rd from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Vineyard Church, 1597 County Hwy V, Grafton. Walk-in or sign up.

Saint Mary’s Immaculate Conception in West Bend will also be hosting a clinic on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in St. Mary’s school gymnasium: 406 Jefferson Street, West Bend.

Appointments can be made here or walk-in between 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. to receive the Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) vaccine.