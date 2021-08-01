Final call for Rome fire chief killed in home explosion

A 35-year veteran of the Rome Volunteer Fire Department died Tuesday, July 27 in a house explosion in Jefferson County.

It was just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when 911 calls started coming in about the house explosion that left pieces of the home everywhere, even stuck up in trees. Sadly, one man, Mike Revolinski, who spent decades helping others in the community, died in the blast.

Sunday, the department aired his final call on Facebook:

The cause of the blast is still under investigation, but the smell of natural gas was apparent when crews arrived at the scene.

