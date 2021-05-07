Fight over trading cards outside Brookfield Target

Police responded to a call of a fight outside of the Target near 127th and Bluemound around 8:20 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said several people were fighting outside of the store entrance and one person was armed with a handgun.

An investigation found the victim, a 35-year-old man, was physically assaulted by four men ranging in age from 23-25 as he exited the store. During the assault, the victim — who is a valid concealed carry weapon permit holder — was able to access his firearm at which point his attackers fled on foot. No shots were fired nor did the victim pursue his attackers, according to police.

Preliminary reports revealed that this altercation appears to have stemmed from a disagreement involving the purchase and possession of sports trading cards from Target.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All four were located in the surrounding area and taken into custody. The victim suffered minor injuries which did not require immediate medical attention on the scene. A fifth male was identified on the scene but was not arrested.

Charges consisting of Battery, Strangulation, and Disorderly Conduct will be presented to the Waukesha County District Attorneys' office, a release said.