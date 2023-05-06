Fight at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes, 4 detained

article

Four people were detained in connection with a fight at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes Friday night, May 5, the sheriff's office said.

According to the MCSO, there was mention of a gun being present, but there was no weapon found at the scene.

This took place a few hours before Milwaukee police shot two people after large crowds gathered on Milwaukee's south side near Cesar Chavez and Scott about a mile away from the Domes.

Fight at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes

It's unclear if the four detained at the Domes were cited or taken to jail.