Cold case fentanyl overdose homicide; Fond du Lac man sentenced

The Brief Shane Billington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death. That overdose death happened in October 2017. Billington was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide.



The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Nov. 26 that Shane Billington has been sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and nine years of extended supervision in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.

A news release said the sentence stemmed from Billington's conviction for second-degree reckless homicide for a fentanyl overdose death from October 7, 2017.

"Fentanyl overdose deaths are devastating and too common, but we must never accept them as normal. A fraction of these overdose deaths makes it to court for a sentencing and when they do, it’s crucial for courts to hold defendants accountable, to serve as deterrent because it will save lives. Especially during the holiday seasons, our hearts go out to all the families that have lost a loved one from fentanyl or drugs," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.