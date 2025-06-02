Fentanyl homicide; North Fond du Lac man sentenced, 9 years prison
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, June 2 that Jeremy Stoll has been sentenced to nine years in prison and an additional 15 years of extended supervision in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a man.
Overdose death
What we know:
A news release said the sentence stemmed from Stoll’s conviction for first-degree reckless homicide from the June 2022, overdose death of a man in the Town of Lamartine.
Officials said the victim had 45 ng/mL of fentanyl in his blood, along with numerous other drugs.
What they're saying:
"The deadly effects of fentanyl destroy families and devastate communities. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those that distribute fentanyl and other drugs into our communities, in an effort seek justice for those impacted by the opioid epidemic and to protect the community. We hope this helps spur those suffering from addiction to seek treatment," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
