Fentanyl, firearms trafficker sentenced, 15 years in federal prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man, Azjuan Meriwether, received a 15-year federal prison sentence for leading an armed drug trafficking ring. The organization distributed significant quantities of fentanyl and other drugs, and Meriwether personally sold illegal firearms, including "ghost guns" and machinegun conversion devices, officials said.



Azjuan Meriwether of Milwaukee was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses.

Drug, firearm offenses

What we know:

According to court records, a proactive law enforcement investigation revealed that Meriwether was the leader of an armed drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 32 kilograms of fentanyl, at least 375 grams of para-fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analogue), as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drugs.

A news release says Meriwether and his organization also engaged in firearms trafficking involving the illegal sale of firearms, machinegun conversion devices, also known as "switches," and "ghost guns."

As part of his plea agreement, Meriwether agreed he personally and illegally sold 18 firearms and 6 "switches." The firearms recovered are pictured above.

Arrest in Indiana

Dig deeper:

Meriwether was arrested in Indiana. Before his arrest, Meriwether led officers on a high-speed chase that lasted approximately two hours and involved Meriwether driving his vehicle the wrong way on a highway, endangering civilians and officers.

Law enforcement ultimately recovered approximately 375 grams of para-fluorofentanyl combined with heroin, approximately 165 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 29 grams of cocaine from Meriwether’s vehicle.

Investigation partners

What we know:

This prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This matter was investigated by ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Waukesha County Drug Task Force, through a coordinated partnership supported by the North Central HIDTA.