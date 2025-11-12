As FEMA deadline hits, Waukesha homeowner says she’s left without help

The Brief Wednesday, Nov. 12, is the final day for residents to apply for FEMA aid after August’s historic flooding. A Waukesha homeowner says both FEMA and her insurance company denied her claims for severe property damage. County officials say more than 2,600 residents have already received FEMA funds, with applications still accepted through the deadline.



Wednesday, Nov. 12, is the final day to file for FEMA aid after August’s historic storms across southeastern Wisconsin.

What we know:

FEMA has already paid out $17 million to flood survivors in Waukesha County.

Waukesha County officials say more than 2,600 flood survivors have applied for and received FEMA support.

Fox River flooding, Waukesha

FEMA says those with insurance must file a claim first before applying for federal disaster aid. The first step for residents is to apply online or by calling 800-621-3362.

Any application submitted on Wednesday will still be processed.

Local perspective:

Michelle Radakovic, a Waukesha homeowner, says she’s been left with steep repair costs as her claim was denied – and she fears the cost will only grow.

Radakovic said she’s still stunned by how intense the rain was in August.

"Just came down, right straight – you can even feel the trail here," she said. "There was so much flowing water that it completely took out our fire pit."

She walked through the damage, pointing out where the storm buckled and split the beams of her retaining wall. She said the rushing water pushed rocks, debris and dirt dangerously close to her home.

Radakovic said her insurance company initially refused to file a claim.

"They said no. They didn’t even put a claim in for us at first," she said. "They said ‘if it’s not your house, it’s not affected.’"

Dig deeper:

She hoped federal relief funding – approved in September – would help. An inspector came to her property but later informed her she didn’t qualify.

"FEMA denied us as well and said yes, you were flooded, however, it was water erosion and that isn’t necessarily covered,’" Radakovic recalled.

She said the repair estimates were the biggest shock.

"The more that we asked, and the more quotes we got, I realized this is an unattainable amount of money to come up to," she said. "$200,000! And that’s just for a fix."

Radakovic has appealed both FEMA’s decision and her insurance denial, but she says time is running out as winter weather approaches and spring rainfall could worsen the damage.

"I’m not going to give up," she said.

The other side:

FEMA did not respond back after a request for comment.