Felon arrested; Milwaukee family feared retaliation

Members of a Milwaukee family say they can finally rest. On Friday, Nov. 17, the city refused to take them into protective custody for a second time. But the family tells FOX6 Investigators, the convicted felon they fear is back in jail.

"My mom is able to sleep now. I’m able to sleep now," said Donnell Boose, son.

Three days ago, Boose was ready to take his mother and run.

"Man, we got to get up out of there, man. We can’t be here," Boose said.

Donnell Boose

"All because I caught myself doin’ the right thing," said Sandra Boose, mother.

Sandra Boose lives near 23rd and Cherry – home of the Cherry Street Mob.

During a vigil for homicide victim Ted Robertson in January, the 64-year-old saw a man waving around a gun.

"So I called the police on him," Sandra Boose said.

Sandra Boose

"And when they call police, they expect things to happen. They want you to protect them," Donnell Boose said.

Instead, someone filled her house with bullets. Across the street, police found shell casings and a cellphone with an email linked to a wanted felon, Marvin K. Smith Jr. The report lists Smith as a "person involved," but does not identify him as a suspect.

On Friday, police arrested Smith on a probation violation – and they now say they have a "person of interest" in the shooting. But they will not say if Smith is that person.

Marvin K. Smith Jr.

Donnell Boose said his mother Sandra feels safe at home again, at least for now. They want to thank members of the community who spoke up and made that happen.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a four-year restraining order against Smith, based in part on the Boose family's allegations that he shot up their home. Smith is scheduled for sentencing on an unrelated felony gun charge Dec. 18.