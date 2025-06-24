Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin milk donation; Kemps pitches in

The Brief Kemps is donating thousands of cartons of shelf-stable milk to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Kemps, along with Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, is trying to ease the burden of food insecurity.



Hunger and food insecurity are an issue for families in the United States and Wisconsin. Food banks are struggling to meet demand. But Kemps is trying to make a difference.

Kemps makes a difference

What we know:

To help ease the burden, Kemps is donating nearly 800,000 shelf-stable "Giving Cow" milk cartons to food banks throughout the Midwest.

This week, Kemps, along with Pick 'n Save and Metro market, will deliver more than 30,000 cartons to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items at food banks, as facilities lack enough refrigeration.

What they're saying:

"Without partnerships like this, you know, the amount of impact that goes in the community would not happen," said Aaron Rice, Chief Development Officer for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "I mean Kemps, for example, over the past five-plus years have given over five million units of milk, which is incredibly exciting for us, the milk that you see behind me that they've donated will be shelf stable for us for over a year."

Rice said there is always a need among kids in the summer due to those kids being out of school. Rice said in Milwaukee County, one in four children faces food insecurity.