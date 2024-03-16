Feeding America, Boy Scouts collect food for community: 'So grateful'

article

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Boy Scouts of America pulled out all the tops for their "Scouting for Food" drive on Saturday, March 16.

The food collection effort took place throughout Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Boy Scouts of America said it's about getting young people working for a noble cause – in this case, the fight against food insecurity.

"This is an awesome opportunity," said event organizer Joy Parks. "We are so gracious, so grateful to have them wanting to do this with our church, and so we just appreciate the opportunity."

In Milwaukee, the effort helped the El Bethel Church food pantry near 55th and Good Hope.

"Although it may be cool outside, people's hearts are warm as we prepare food for people that really need it," Pastor Steven Tipton said.

Organizers said 119 Cub Scouts packs and Boy Scouts troops participated in Saturday's efforts.