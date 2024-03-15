Feeding America, Boy Scouts food donation drive kicks off Saturday

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is getting ready for the 2024 "Scouting for Food" donation drive, which kicks off on Saturday, March 16.

Held in partnership with Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts and Tri City National Bank, the single-day collection event will be held throughout Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The best part is picking up and seeing the people's faces when you're picking up the food, and they're in the window or coming out the door to drop it off. That's my favorite part," said scout Henry Mulcahy.

Boy scouts spent Friday packing food boxes at Feeding America's warehouse ahead of the big day.