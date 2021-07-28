Expand / Collapse search

Federal student debt: Common Council urges its cancellation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Education
Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Common Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday, July 27 urging the federal government to cancel federal student debt.

The file was introduced by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and co-sponsored by Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

A news release indicates the total owed by student loan borrowers amounts to over $1.7 trillion with the average student loan payment being $393 a month, almost 20% of the typical American’s monthly household income. Borrowers with outstanding education debt typically hold between $20,000 and $24,999. Black students, on average, owe $7,400 more than their white peers.

Milwaukee joins cities such as Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and others that have urged the federal government to cancel student debt.

