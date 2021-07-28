Federal student debt: Common Council urges its cancellation

article

Milwaukee's Common Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday, July 27 urging the federal government to cancel federal student debt.

The file was introduced by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and co-sponsored by Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

A news release indicates the total owed by student loan borrowers amounts to over $1.7 trillion with the average student loan payment being $393 a month, almost 20% of the typical American’s monthly household income. Borrowers with outstanding education debt typically hold between $20,000 and $24,999. Black students, on average, owe $7,400 more than their white peers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee joins cities such as Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and others that have urged the federal government to cancel student debt.