Jacob Blake shooting: Federal officials close review of case

Federal criminal civil rights charges will not be presented against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey for his involvement in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake, the United States Justice Department announced Friday.

Officials from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin informed representatives of the Blake family of this decision.

The department made this decision because the evidence obtained is insufficient to prove that the KPD officer willfully used excessive force, a release said.

A team of experienced federal prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed evidence obtained by the FBI and state investigators to determine whether the police officer violated any federal laws, focusing on the application of deprivation of rights under color of law, a federal criminal civil rights statute that prohibits certain types of official misconduct.

A lengthy analysis of numerous materials, included police reports, law enforcement accounts, witness statements, affidavits of witnesses, dispatch logs, physical evidence reports, photographs and videos of some portions of the incident, according to the justice department.

Under the applicable federal criminal civil rights laws, prosecutors must establish, beyond a reasonable doubt, that an officer "willfully" deprived an individual of a constitutional right, meaning that the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids. This is the highest standard of intent imposed by the law. Neither accident, mistake, fear, negligence, nor bad judgment is sufficient to establish a willful federal criminal civil rights violation, a release said.

