FEAR MKE celebrates 10 years of diversity, inclusion, and running

A Milwaukee running group is focused on more than just speed and distance.

FEAR MKE has promoted inclusion and diversity in the city’s running spaces for a decade, and now it's time for celebration.

Before every big race, there’s a warm-up. This gets the body and mind ready for the steps ahead.

"Today is good energy man. It’s everything you see, man. People coming together for a common purpose," said Dexter Kimbrough.

Going on a run!

People came together on Saturday morning, June 8, for FEAR MKE’s ‘Run the Yard’ event.

The 5K and 10-miler started and finished at Zocalo in Walker’s Point, part of their anniversary celebration.

"You’ve got to go big for 10 years. Yes, nothing little," said Tenia Fisher, who co-founded FEAR MKE ten years ago.

FEAR stands for Forget Everything And Run.

FEAR MKE

The group’s mission is to make sure people from diverse backgrounds feel included while running.

Members compete in local, national and international races.

"We provide inclusivity and diversity and a safe space for everybody and anyone," added Fisher. "Mainly mostly black and brown people. Ahmaud Arberry is a huge pushing force. The civil unrest had a lot to do with that. But FEAR had been around before that. That just shined a little more light on it."

And runners from Milwaukee weren't the only ones who came out. There were people in running groups from other major cities in America who wanted to be at the event as well to celebrate the major milestone.

FEAR MKE

"Running is just movement. If you walk jog, push the stroller, whatever the case may be, just get out and move," said Shannon Booker, who is with Movers and Pacers running group out of Atlanta.

"Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of people of color running and there are a lot of health benefits from running," Booker added.

Runners of all levels took part.

"To see all these different kind of people out here today. That’s just the goal," added Fisher.

From the warm-up to the finish line, every single step is celebrated.

FEAR MKE runs Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

This year’s four-day celebration focused on health, wellness, social and community engagement.