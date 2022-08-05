Expand / Collapse search

FBI agents shot at in Georgia, suspect may be in Johnson Creek

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown (Photo provided by FBI)

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - The FBI issued a warrant Monday, Aug. 1 for the arrest of a 24-year-old man who may be in Johnson Creek.

Federal officials accuse Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown of being involved in a Columbus, Georgia shooting last month in which shots were fired at FBI agents. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000. Tips can also be submitted to local FBI offices, American Embassies or Consulates across the country, or online at tips.fbi.gov.