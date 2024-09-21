article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said sextortion is a growing blackmail crime that affects thousands of teens every year. Now, two parents are on a mission to educate the public after they say it took the life of their only son.

"He just had this really big heart," said Timothy Woods.

For Timothy and Tamia Woods, pictures and memories are all they have left of their 17-year-old son, James. He was a popular athlete getting ready for college in 2022, but this November marks two years since he took his own life.

"We just didn’t know. He didn’t exude any depression issues," said Tamia.

James Woods

The parents said their son was the victim of financial sextortion. Tamia said someone online obtained sexually explicit images of James and threatened to send them to his family and friends if he didn't pay.

"We found out that James sent 200 messages in 19 ½ hours by at least four different people," she said.

The parents stopped in Milwaukee on Saturday to speak at a seminar on sextortion. They said, in these situations, teen victims like their son usually feel helpless.

"Since it’s a form of blackmail, there’s a chance it will never end," said Timothy.

The FBI said, from October 2021 to March 2023, the bureau and Homeland Security received more than 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion of minors. It involved more than 12,000 victims – primarily boys – and led to at least 20 suicides.

Timothy and Tamia Woods

Since James' death, Tamia and Timothy Woods started the "Do It For James Foundation." They educate the public on sextortion and ways to fight it. They said parents should educate themselves on the topic and give their kids grace – while advising kids to never send any money, cut off communication and reach out for help.

"We just encourage people to just stand up, ask for help," said Timothy.

"We need you here. There is no future without you," Tamia said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call 988; that number will connect you to suicide and mental health crisis resources in your area.