Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 75th and Sheridan shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The 75-year-old male suspect and 49-year-old male victim are father and son.

An argument led to the suspect shooting the victim, a release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

