Fatal wrong-way crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County, 2 dead, 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people are dead, and two other people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Monday, May 26, 2025. The crash happened on northbound I-43 just north of Port Washington. The investigation is ongoing, and it is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.



Two people are dead, and two people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County early Monday morning, May 26, 2025.

Wrong-way driver reported

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:37 a.m., the sheriff’s office received several 911 calls regarding a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes on I-43 near Jay Road, north of Belgium.

Crash

What we know:

A few minutes later, the wrong-way vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle head-on on I-43, north of County Highway H near Port Washington.

The wrong-way driver, a 34-year-old male from Milwaukee, was the only person in the 2025 Lexus passenger vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton where Flight for Life then transported him to Froedtert Hospital. The driver is in critical condition.

The northbound vehicle was a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 51-year-old female from Oostburg who was pronounced dead on scene. The front-seat passenger, a 56-year-old male from Oostburg, was also pronounced dead on scene.

The rear passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old female from Oostburg, was extricated and taken via ambulance to Froedtert with serious injuries.

Northbound traffic on I-43 was closed at County Highway H for about five hours while the crash was investigated.

The sheriff's office says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.