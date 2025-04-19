Fatal wrong-way head-on crash in Dodge County; 1 dead, 3 injured

article

One person is dead, and three other people were injured following a wrong-way crash on US Highway 151 in Dodge County on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just after 11 p.m., the sheriff's office got a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on US Highway 151, going southbound in the northbound lanes near State Highway 73 in the Township of Elba.

About a minute later, another 911 call was received reporting the vehicle had crashed into another vehicle head-on. Deputies responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2005 Toyota RAV4 was traveling southbound on US 151 in the northbound lanes. It collided with a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound. After the collision, the RAV4 rolled several times.

The driver of the RAV4, a 22-year-old female from Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two passengers in the vehicle, both 17-year-old females. Both passengers were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals, one to Prairie Ridge in Columbus and the other to UW-Health in Madison.

The driver and only person in the Corolla, a 37-year-old female from Fond du Lac, was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.