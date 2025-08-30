Fatal vehicle vs. ATV crash in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around midnight, a 23-year-old was driving a vehicle on Concordia Avenue, near 28th Street, when the vehicle crashed into an ATV with two people on it.

Both people, whose ages are not known at this time, were taken to a local hospital.

The ATV operator was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.