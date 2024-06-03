Expand / Collapse search

Fatal overnight shooting in Milwaukee, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2024 5:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 15th and Congress

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 3.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 1 a.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 15th and Congress.

Despite life-saving measures, the person died at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app. 